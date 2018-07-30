Dangerous Storms Moving Through NE Oklahoma

A line of severe thunderstorms is moving through northeastern Oklahoma with the potential for 70-plus mph winds. The storms are moving through Tulsa as the late afternoon commute begins.

The National Weather Service began issuing severe thunderstorm warnings just before 2 p.m. as the storms hit Kay County and continued to move east, southeast.

The main threat from these storms is damaging winds - in excess of 70 mph, according to News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer. The storms are rolling to the east-southeast at around 40 mph.

Public Service of Oklahoma is reporting numerous outages in Ramona, Owasso, Tulsa, Broken Arrow and other towns.

PSO Outages

If you are in the path of this storm, it's recommended you seek shelter.