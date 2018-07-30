2 more women sue New Jersey university over alleged rapes

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Two more women are suing a New Jersey university for being partly to blame for alleged sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking and sexual misconduct.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

Police are investigating the crash of a small plane in rural Maine that killed three people.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

An official says at least 14,000 people are under evacuation orders in an area of Northern California that has been hit by wildfires in the past four years.

(Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP). A California scrub jay perches on a burnt branch at California's Whiskeytown Lake, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in an area devastated by the Carr Fire.

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) - Two more women have filed federal lawsuits alleging that a New Jersey university is partly to blame for sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking and sexual misconduct.

A total of four women have filed lawsuits saying they were raped by current and former fraternity brothers at Pi Kappa Phi, an unrecognized fraternity at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey. The lawsuits claim the university violated the women's Title IX rights to a safe learning environment because university staff members knew about the conduct at the fraternity, which has been unrecognized by the university for more than eight years but has continued to operate off-campus.

One of the newest lawsuits, all filed by attorney Robert Fuggi Jr., alleges that the fraternity was on campus recruiting new members at freshmen events. The complaint says the recruitment effort was on university property and was sexually explicit.

The lawsuits identify the women by their initials only. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault.

The two newest lawsuits similarly describe first-year female students who went to parties at the Pi Kappa Phi house by invitation. One woman described being given a salty green drink while the brothers drank a red drink mixed with alcohol during a 2014 party. The other woman said she was given two beers by fraternity members during a 2017 party.

Both women described feeling lightheaded and disoriented after a small amount of alcohol. The women both had flashbacks of being sexually assaulted and had sore genitals the next day without having a clear memory of what had happened.

One of the women also named a second student not in the fraternity who she said also raped her while she was still disoriented and seeking help.

The university's president, Harvey Kesselman, posted a statement on Saturday saying the university could not comment on individual allegations. He says the public university of 9,500 students about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia is cooperating with authorities and has measures in place to provide a safe and secure campus.

"We require incoming students to attend Orientation and Welcome Programs that specifically address topics such as sexual assault and violence prevention. We also address safety with parents during orientation and urge all to support our guidance and policies. It is vital to our community that we all share the responsibility to respect and protect each other from threatening behavior and situations," he wrote.

The statement does not address the allegation that the fraternity was recruiting on campus during Rush Week.

Fuggi said in the lawsuits that the atmosphere on Stockton's campus is sexually charged and does not provide for a safe learning environment.

The university's website lists seven Greek organizations that have lost their affiliations with the university. The website warns students to stay away from unrecognized groups for safety reasons. It was unclear if the warning was on the school's website prior to the alleged encounters.

Messages left seeking comment from the national Pi Kappa Phi organization were not returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.