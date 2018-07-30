Claremore Teachers Admits To Inappropriate Relationship With Stu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Claremore Teachers Admits To Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Mary Bumsted Photo of Mary Bumsted
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Claremore teacher is facing charges after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In an affidavit, Claremore police say Mary Bumsted, 24, went to police and admitted to an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The affidavit states that Bumsted told officers she and the student became close during the school year and they began spending time together after the school year ended.  She admitted to police that they kissed and made out on several occasions, but nothing beyond that, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the boy was interviewed by police and he verified the information provided by Bumsted.  It also says messages on Bumsted’s phone support what she told officers.

According to the affidavit, Bumsted realized the relationship was inappropriate, ended the relationship, and reported it to police.

Bumsted is facing charges of sexual battery.

