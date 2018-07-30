Fire Destroys Home Of Cancer Patient In Chelsea

Support is pouring in after a family already dealing with one tragedy is hit with another.

The family from Chelsea says they have plenty of experience fighting cancer, but now they will have to fight another battle after fire destroyed their home.

“As soon as I opened the door, I saw the flames and I slammed the door,” said Savannah Weilert.

Savannah says she was home watching TV when she heard a loud noise at the front door. Flames had surrounded the front of her mobile home and she says she had only seconds to escape.

Savannah says she screamed for her dog, Covie, and her cat, Henry, but they didn’t make it out. Both died minutes after the fire started.

“I went outside and came around the front and called 911,” said Savannah. “Then he was stuck inside and they couldn’t get him out.”

“She fought cancer five years ago,” said Savannah’s mom, Melinda Weilert. “He was there. He meant a lot.”

Savannah says she has served in the Army National Guard since she was 17 and recently started a second battle with brain cancer.

She says her sister and her kids moved in back in May to help her recover.

Her sister, Scarlett Weilert says “the last time, they took the cancer out in May. They didn’t get all of it, but they got out as much as they could.”

“It’s not fair,” stated Melinda. “After all she has gone through, that she still has this.”

Fortunately, Scarlett and her three young kids were not home at the time of the fire.

“We had to watch everything go for good, so, you know, I was in shock,” said Scarlett.

Though the fire was devastating, they say it hasn’t extinguished their faith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.