Vote Drawing Near For Broken Arrow GO Bond

In less than a month, Broken Arrow voters will decide a bond issue of more than $200 million.

The August 28th vote on the GO Bond will be separated into six propositions.

The money will be used to fund 88 projects, including road improvements, a new fire station, and a new park.

The City says property taxes will not go up if voters approve the bond package.

The projects would be expected to be completed over the next 13 years.