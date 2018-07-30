Tulsa Police Search For 3rd Suspect In Rape Of Two Teens

Tulsa police have arrested two men accused of gang rape.

Detectives say the victim was a 15-year-old girl. They say another girl was also sexually assaulted.

Police say when a 15-year-old girl started messaging a man of Facebook, she had no idea that it would end up at an East Tulsa apartment complex with what police call a vicious gang rape.

Investigators say the messages between the girl and Julian Rojas started out innocent enough, but then escalated quickly and led to meeting in person.

Police say that girl took a friend with her, who was also 15.

They say Rojas and Lorenzo Marroquin took the girls to Marroquin’s apartment near 33rd and Mingo, where they offered the girls drugs and alcohol.

Police say the men separated the girls and what happened next was horrific, as Rojas, Marroquin, and a third man all raped one of the girls.

“She’s trapped in this room, she’s held down on this small couch, hands around her throat, being choked,” said Sergeant Jillian Phippen with Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. “She’s doing the best she can to try to get up and fight and is repeatedly telling them, ‘No. I’m only 15. What are you doing?’ and they refuse all of these pleas and kept assaulting her.”

Police say the other girl was also sexually assaulted, then told the men it was her curfew.

“The suspects also realize they better get these girls home because parents are going to start looking for them,” said Phippen.

Officers arrested the two men but are still looking for the third, only known as Angel.

Police say it’s a stark reminder for teens and parents about the dangers of social media.

“It’s so easy for them to be drawn into a basic Facebook message, a private message that says ‘Hey, what’s up?’ or ‘You look pretty in that photo,’ and that’s how it starts,” stated Phippen.

Police say if anyone knows who Angel is or might be, they would like to hear from you.