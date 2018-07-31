Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

Levi's and Yelp join coalition of businesses and cities that pledge not to discriminate.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her "Open to All" window...

A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the bo...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A Penn State University fraternity member who plied a pledge with vodka the night he was fatally injured in a series of falls avoided jail time on Tuesday when a judge sentenced him to three months of house arrest.

Ryan Burke, the first frat brother sentenced in the case, apologized to the parents of Tim Piazza, who died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing in the Beta Theta Pi house.

Burke said he was "truly sorry" and accepted responsibility for his role in the events that led to Piazza's death from severe head and abdominal injuries he suffered the night he accepted a pledge bid.

Judge Brian Marshall also gave Burke 27 months of probation, fined him more than $3,000 and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

"The court was shocked by what happened that night," Marshall said, adding he was "mindful that there were many involved."

Burke, 21, of Scranton, had pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations. More than two dozen other members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity still face charges. A hearing for some is planned for next month, and a trial for others is set for February.

The attorney for the Piazza family, Thomas Kline, called the first sentence "an important step on the long road to justice" for the Piazzas, noting it included the "loss of freedom of a admitted perpetrator of the crime."

Burke's attorney, Philip Masorti, said he thought the judge's decision was fair.

"This was an accident that nobody wanted to happen," he told the judge. "It led to a tragic death."

Prosecutor Brian Zarallo with the attorney general's office said Burke played a key role in what occurred, heading up the fraternity's effort to recruit members and physically leading them into a drinking station gantlet that began a night of heavy drinking captured on the building's elaborate video security system.

Piazza "didn't know what was waiting for him," that night, Zarallo said. "The defendant did. The defendant knew exactly what was waiting for him."

He played a videotape in which a ball cap-wearing Burke could be identified plying pledges with a bottle of 80-proof vodka, and said Burke seemed nonchalant about Piazza's medical condition after he endured a bad fall down the basement steps.

Burke "can't be bothered" and left Piazza for others to deal with him, Zarallo said, describing his actions as callous.

"This is a big joke to these people," Zarallo said, telling the judge that five pledges vomited that night and one other injured an ankle.

Piazza's parents, who have become anti-hazing advocates, recounted the horror of being summoned to the hospital to find their son with a range of visible and very severe injuries, not far from the death that would soon follow.

"All he was trying to do was join an organization and make new friends," said his father, Jim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Jim Piazza credited Burke for pleading guilty, but noted that occurred after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

"This group of fraternity brothers was playing Russian roulette with the pledges," he told Marshall. "Tim just happened to catch a bullet."

Masorti disputed that his client acted callously and said Tim Piazza made free choices - to attend the event, to go through the gantlet and to drink. He focused on events that occurred after Burke had left, when members found Piazza unconscious beneath a makeshift basement bar the next morning and waited 40 minutes to summon help.

"Tim Piazza got drunk, that's a fact. He fell down the steps, that's a fact. He was not properly cared for, and he died from his injuries from a fall," Masorti said.

When Burke was first charged in November, he also was accused of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, but the attorney general's office dropped the most serious charges in April and a district judge subsequently dismissed some other counts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.