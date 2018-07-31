Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.

When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...

DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

The New York City police officer who tackled retired tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 says he and his family have been getting death threats.

The New York City police officer who tackled retired tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 says he and his family have been getting death threats.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barrele...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barre...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

By JANIE HAR and BRIAN SKOLOFF

Associated Press

UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) - Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving Northern California wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother's memorabilia-filled home in rural and rugged Lake County.

Less than three years later, Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic and fire-proofing her mother's new home Tuesday as another wildfire advanced and turned the sun into a tiny orange dot suspended in the smoke.

"Honestly, what I'm thinking right now is I just want this to end," Lytle said, adding that she was "exhausted in every way possible - physically, emotionally, all of that.

"But you can't stop doing what you have to do, and you can't stop facing what you have to face," she said.

Firefighters pressed their battle against a pair of fires that have burned 117 square miles (300 square kilometers) across Mendocino and Lake counties. In all, roughly 19,000 people have been warned to flee and 10,000 homes remain under threat.

Derek Hawthorne, a firefighter and spokesman for the fire crews, said the hot weather was not ideal but the wind where he was in the city of Upper Lake was on their side.

"It's blowing into the fire, and it's kind of blowing it back on itself," he said.

Elsewhere, the Carr Fire had burned more than 880 homes and killed six people in and around Redding. Another 348 outbuildings were also destroyed, and the blaze is now the seventh most destructive wildfire in California history, fire officials said.

In Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, an arson fire that destroyed seven homes last week was 82 percent contained Monday.

People in Lake County, an impoverished community of 65,000 about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of San Francisco, know about evacuations.

The 2015 Valley Fire, which came on the heels of two other fires, killed four and destroyed 1,300 homes when it blew up unexpectedly during a September heat wave. It wiped out entire neighborhoods prized for their privacy and sense of community and turned scenic areas into charred forest.

Since then, parts of the county have been evacuated regularly due to fire, most recently in June.

Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday for the town of Lakeport, the county seat, along with some smaller communities and a section of the Mendocino National Forest.

Lakeport is a popular destination for bass anglers and boaters on the shores of Clear Lake. By Monday night, it was a ghost town, its main streets deserted.

Paul Lew and his two boys, ages 13 and 16, evacuated Saturday from their Lakeport home.

"I told them to throw everything they care about in the back of the car," said Lew, 45. "I grabbed computers, cellphones, papers. I just started bagging all my paperwork up, clothes, my guitars."

Lew, who is divorced from Lytle, is camped out at the house in the nearby community of Cobb that she fled in 2015. He is watching over her chickens, sheep and other animals. He laughs that repeated fire alerts have made him an emergency preparation expert.

"It's like three a year," he said. "It's kind of crazy."

Lytle said a sudden change in wind saved her property from being demolished in 2015. But her mother's house was not so lucky.

Her mother, Kathy DeMartini, used the insurance money to buy a home near Lakeport with a beautiful dock and view where she hopes to make new memories, Lytle said.

Like her former husband, Lytle has to laugh at the situation as she checks in with relatives and friends who also have homes in the county. She put patio furniture in the garage and made sure the gutters were wetted down. She is ready to go.

"Here we are again, giving each other status updates, just trying to keep in good humor," she said.

She considered moving south to Santa Rosa in Sonoma County and even started to apply to schools for her sons. But then wildfires swept through that area last year, killing 44 people throughout Northern California wine country.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press eriter Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.