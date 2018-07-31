Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

Levi's and Yelp join coalition of businesses and cities that pledge not to discriminate.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her "Open to All" window...

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Scientists are touting the first sighting of a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin in the ocean off Hawaii. But don't call it a "wholphin," they say.

The melon-headed whale is one of the various species that's called a whale but is technically a dolphin.

"Calling it something like a wholphin doesn't make any sense," said one of the study's authors, Robin Baird, a Hawaii research biologist with Washington state-based Cascadia Research Collective. "I think calling it a wholphin just confuses the situation more than it already is."

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species. It's also only the third confirmed instance of a wild-born hybrid between species in the Delphinidae family.

The label "wholphin" has stuck for a hybrid born in 1985 at Hawaii's Sea Life Park of a false killer whale and an Atlantic bottle-nose dolphin. The hybrid named Kekaimalu still lives at the marine mammal park, where she helps teach children about genetics. News of the hybrid spotted in the wild during Navy-funded research to study the effects of sonar, proves the "genetic diversity of the ocean," said Sea Life Park Curator Jeff Pawloski. "I always thought they were out there in the wild existing - it only makes sense," he said. "And to know she has cousins out there in the ocean is an amazing thing to know."

While some news organization have described the melon-headed whale and rough-toothed dolphin hybrid as a new species, in order for that to happen other things need to occur, including more widespread hybridization, Baird said.

"That isn't the case, although there are examples where hybridization has resulted in a new species," he said. "There's no evidence to suggest it's leading toward anything like species formation."

The male hybrid presents an opportunity to look for others. Hybrids generally occur when there's a decline in the population in one of the parental species, so scientists will be looking out for such a decline.

A likely scenario for how the hybrid came to be is a melon-headed whale getting separated from its group and ending up traveling with rough-toothed dolphins.

Scientists don't know how old it is, but believe it's close to adult age.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.