Vacant Tulsa Home Destroyed In Fire

A Tulsa home is destroyed by fire early Tuesday, now investigators are working to figure out how it started.

Tulsa firefighters say the good news is no one was hurt in the fire. In fact, neighbors tell News On 6, the house at 6th and Zunis was vacant because the people who had been renting the property had until Tuesday to get out.

Firefighters got the call at about 1 a.m. and arrived to find flames coming from the home's roof. They were able to knock down the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

Neighbors who were outside watching the fire, said the home's former residents had recently had a big furniture sale before moving out.

The fire department says the home is a total loss.