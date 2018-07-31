Pleasant Weather Day For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Weather Day For Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Things look quiet and calm for the next few days across eastern Oklahoma with rather uneventful weather.  A few showers or storms may persist for the pre-dawn hours along the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line region into east central Oklahoma as the upper air trough continues to pull away from northeast Oklahoma, but otherwise dry conditions are underway.  Some patchy fog may be possible in a few valley spots for the next hour or so but this is not expected to be significant.   Temps currently in the 60s will rebound back into the lower and mid-80s today along with northeast winds and mostly sunny conditions. 

Wednesday morning the light winds will allow temps to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs moving to near 90 by afternoon.  South winds will return Thursday through the weekend and will signal the eventual return to warm and muggy weather with highs reaching the lower to mid-90s this weekend and nearing the triple digits by the middle of next week.  A few showers or storms may brush far western Oklahoma Thursday, but this activity is expected to remain well west of our area.   The EURO brings a disturbance near northern OK Sunday with a few showers or storms, but this data is an outlier with previous runs and will not be included at this point in the forecast update.   For now, the mid-level ridge of high pressure to our west will begin to expand eastward again soon and will eventually bring the heat and humidity back to the state.  For now, the eastern trough will continue to be the main upper air influence for the eastern third of the state keeping us in a cooler than normal pattern.  

Enjoy the pleasant weather for the next few days. 

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

