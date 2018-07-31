Pleasant Weather Day For Eastern Oklahoma

Things look quiet and calm for the next few days across eastern Oklahoma with rather uneventful weather.More >>
Things look quiet and calm for the next few days across eastern Oklahoma with rather uneventful weather.More >>
We’re tracking the last MCS for this current series of storm systems. This one is taking a route slightly more westward compared to Sunday mornings system but will still impact portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma this morning.More >>
We’re tracking the last MCS for this current series of storm systems. This one is taking a route slightly more westward compared to Sunday mornings system but will still impact portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma this morning.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!