Ann's Bakery In Tulsa Closes For Good On Tuesday

Tuesday, July 31st is the last day in business for Tulsa's Ann's Bakery.

The bakery is hosting a farewell party starting at 6 p.m. The bakery had to stop taking orders last Wednesday, because they say they just couldn't keep up with the demand.

Ann's Bakery has been at Harvard just north of I-244 for 80 years and was even featured on the Food Network back in 2014.

Ann's Bakery opens for the last time Tuesday at 7a.m.