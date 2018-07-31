McDonald's Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Its 'Big Mac' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

McDonald's Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Its 'Big Mac'

CHICAGO, Illinois -

McDonalds is creating it's own currency to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.  

The company is celebrating the 1968 national launch of the double-decker sandwich whose ingredients of "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun" were seared into American memories by a TV jingle. 

In 1967, Michael James "Jim" Delligatti lobbied the company to let him test the burger at his Pittsburgh restaurants. Later, he acknowledged the Big Mac's similarity to a popular sandwich sold by the Big Boy chain.

Starting Thursday, August 2nd, customers who buy a Big Mac will receive a special Mac Coin. 

The coin is good for a free Big Mac.  You can redeem the new McDonald's currency for a Big Mac starting Friday, August 3rd.

