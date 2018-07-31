McDonald's Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of Its 'Big Mac'

McDonalds is creating it's own currency to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

The company is celebrating the 1968 national launch of the double-decker sandwich whose ingredients of "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun" were seared into American memories by a TV jingle.

In 1967, Michael James "Jim" Delligatti lobbied the company to let him test the burger at his Pittsburgh restaurants. Later, he acknowledged the Big Mac's similarity to a popular sandwich sold by the Big Boy chain.

Starting Thursday, August 2nd, customers who buy a Big Mac will receive a special Mac Coin.

The coin is good for a free Big Mac. You can redeem the new McDonald's currency for a Big Mac starting Friday, August 3rd.