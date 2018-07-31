Tulsa's Spotlight Theatre Holding Special Fundraiser

Tulsa's Spotlight Theatre has been around since 1928. It's the home of America's longest-running play, The Drunkerd.

The Spotlight Theatre located at 1381 South Riverside Drive is in need of some serious repairs.

Tuesday, on 6 In The Morning, Jill Sneed stopped by to talk about a special event to help fund those repairs. It is called Olio Follies "Raises The Roof." It will be Friday, August 10th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Call 918-587-5030 for reservations.

All funds will be used to fix a leaky roof.