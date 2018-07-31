Wagoner County Man Accused Of Failure To Register As Sex Offender

A Wagoner County man was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Glenn Goad, 61, was convicted in 2006 of forcible sodomy of a child, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said they got a tip that Goad was living at an unregistered address in the Toppers area and went to interview him Monday, July 30. Elliott said Goad admitted that he registered using a false address because he didn't want his fiance to find out about his past.

Elliott said his office will be vigilant in tracking violent and sexual offenders in the county.

"I would encourage everyone to be cautious and take some time and get to know someone before your invite then into their homes," he said in a news release.

Goad was booked on complaints of failure to register as a sex offender and furnishing false information in a sex offender registration.