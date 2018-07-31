Restaurant bites back when customer video shows worm in fish

Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:10:08 GMT
(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:06:02 GMT
(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...
Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:05:56 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...
Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:04:56 GMT
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...
The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.More >>
The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:04:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:04:37 GMT
(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:04:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her "Open to All" window...
Levi's and Yelp join coalition of businesses and cities that pledge not to discriminate.More >>
Levi's and Yelp join coalition of businesses and cities that pledge not to discriminate.More >>
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.
The video was shot over the weekend at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park and shows the thin, pale worm crawling out of a piece of cod.
In a Facebook post, people at the restaurant criticize customer Jim Guinee for trying to "destroy" their "reputation and possible livelihoods" and say they stopped serving the cod dish after the worms were discovered.
Guinee tells NJ.com he is an attorney but hasn't taken any legal action against the restaurant.
The restaurant writes parasitic roundworms "are frequently found in the guts and in the flesh of fish" and occasionally are missed by inspectors.