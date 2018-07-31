Tulsa Mayor Vetos Spray Paint Ordinance

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has vetoed an ordinance recently passed by City Council that prohibited minors from buying spray paint.

In a vote of five to two, councilors approved the ordinance that would restrict the sale of spray paints and dyes, with some exceptions, to people under 18.

Mayor Bynum cited several reasons for vetoing the ordinance, including a local effort to reduce non-violent incarceration. He also said, "it places a significant burden and legal risk on local businesses that is disproportionate to the problem evidenced by City of Tulsa vandalism data."

