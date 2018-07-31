Tulsa Mayor Vetos Spray Paint Ordinance - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Mayor Vetos Spray Paint Ordinance

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has vetoed an ordinance recently passed by City Council that prohibited minors from buying spray paint.

In a vote of five to two, councilors approved the ordinance that would restrict the sale of spray paints and dyes, with some exceptions, to people under 18.

7/18/2018 Related Story: No Spray Paint Sold To Minors Under New Tulsa City Ordinance

Mayor Bynum cited several reasons for vetoing the ordinance, including a local effort to reduce non-violent incarceration. He also said, "it places a significant burden and legal risk on local businesses that is disproportionate to the problem evidenced by City of Tulsa vandalism data."

Here is Mayor Bynum's full statement:

 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.