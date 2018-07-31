Police: Two Limos Stolen From Tulsa Funeral Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Two Limos Stolen From Tulsa Funeral Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police Department says they are looking for two white limousines stolen from Ray Francisco's Funeral Home Tuesday morning. Officers said they were called to the business at 900 North Wheeling around 8 a.m. to investigate the thefts.

The limos were actually stolen from 2103 East 3rd Street where they had been delivered for a funeral, according to TPD.

Police said a witness called 911 around 2 a.m. to report seeing a bunch of teenagers riding in one of the limos near 10400 East 21st Street.  

If you know anything about the crime or see one of the stolen vehicles, call TPD.

