Oklahoma fatal shooting victim identified as 61-year-old man

PERKINS, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma have identified a 61-year-old man who authorities say was shot to death by his son in north-central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 61-year-old Thomas Richard Craine died of an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday at his home in Perkins, about 44 miles (71 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says Craine was allegedly shot and killed by his son, who lived with his father in the Payne County city.

Officials say the son has not been arrested and that the events that led up to the shooting are under investigation. The OSBI says it will be up to the Payne County district attorney to decide whether to file charges in the case.

