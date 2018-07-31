4, including boy, dead in murder-suicide amid custody battle

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

The top FBI official in Nevada said his agency's report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip is in the finishing stages but won't be released until after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. The ...

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...

Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.

(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York murder-suicide that left four people dead, including a 6-year-old boy and his Dutch mother, may have stemmed from a trans-Atlantic custody fight.

The boy and his mother were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Queens apartment on Monday night, along with a second woman and a man whose throat also had been slashed.

The man's father identified him as suspect James Shields Jr. and said the slain boy was Shields' son, Jimmy. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the boy's 47-year-old mother was among the victims.

James Shields Sr. told reporters on Tuesday that his son was in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife and that she was taking Jimmy to the Netherlands next week.

The elder Shields said his grandson was "a beautiful boy" and defended his son as a "good man."

The shootings brought a throng of officers, some in heavy tactical gear, to the low-rise brick building. Bystanders gathered behind police lines on the roped-off block.

The New York Police Department said investigators were interviewing the person who called 911 and were examining data to see if officers had been called to the apartment in the past. Police were scheduled to provide an update on the investigation later Tuesday.

James Shields Jr., a licensed physical therapist, ranted about the custody dispute in an April GoFundMe posting titled "Child Kidnapping."

Shields indicated in the post that his ex-wife was raising Jimmy in the Netherlands and only wanted him in the U.S. two weeks a year, an arrangement Shields wrote, "I just can't accept as a father."

Shields wrote that his ex-wife had gone back to the Netherlands while pregnant with the boy because she couldn't find work as an artist, causing him to spend "a fortune to travel there" to see his baby.

He said the financial stress of their dispute was destroying his life and his second marriage, also to a Dutch woman.

"I had the perfect life a few years ago but it has spiraled out of control," Shields wrote.

The posting was pulled from GoFundMe by Tuesday afternoon.

Shields was a co-founder of a Manhattan physical and occupational therapy practice. In an online bio, he described himself as a "wannabe anthropologist" who enjoyed traveling to new and exotic locations.

He said volunteering at a nursing home at age 16 led to his career in physical therapy.

His business partner, reached by telephone, declined to comment.

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Peltz at twitter.com/jennpeltz.

