FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

The top FBI official in Nevada said his agency's report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip is in the finishing stages but won't be released until after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. The ...

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...

Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.

(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The top FBI official in Nevada said his agency's report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip is in the finishing stages but won't be released until after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said in a radio interview aired Monday that he doesn't expect the report, which includes information collected from nearly 1,000 agents who contributed to the investigation in the U.S. and 25 countries, will pinpoint a motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.

Rouse did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

"I want it right. I don't need it fast," Rouse told National Public Radio station KNPR in Las Vegas . He said the report will focus on "how this happened, can it happen again, what are we going to try and stop it the next time?'"

Authorities are confident Stephen Paddock was the only shooter and that Paddock killed himself before police arrived, Rouse said without using Paddock's name. The FBI official said the attack did not involve a broader conspiracy.

Rouse had said in January that an FBI report would probably be released near the one-year anniversary of the shooting. He now says it will probably be by the end of the year.

"Will you have a definitive why? I can't say that for sure," Rouse said. "What I can say is that absent talking to the person who committed this heinous act, I believe that we'll have a great deal of information - enough for people to understand to the extent possible why this happened."

A separate report by Las Vegas police could come within weeks. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, had said he expected the report in July. A department spokesman said recently the document is not yet complete.

Meanwhile, police have been releasing incident reports, witness accounts, officer body-camera recordings and casino and streetscape surveillance video under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media including The Associated Press.

The material was collected after Paddock opened fire from an upper-floor suite at the high-rise Mandalay Bay resort into a concert crowd of 22,000 at an outdoor venue at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police who used explosives to enter the room found Paddock dead inside. The Clark County coroner determined that he shot himself.

Rouse said lessons learned in the investigation are being used to improve security at outdoor events nationwide, and that he has briefed law enforcement and security officials on ways to better assess risks at open-air venues.

