New Life Coming To Old Downtown Tulsa Otasco

Image of the old Otasco building in downtown Tulsa. Image of the old Otasco building in downtown Tulsa.
Rendering of what the building will look like after the renovation. Rendering of what the building will look like after the renovation.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The old Otasco building in downtown Tulsa is about to get new life.

Built in the 1970s, the building at the corner of 2nd and Cincinnati will undergo a $2.5 million renovation.

Since 1993, it has hosted a refurbishing shop specializing in office furniture.

“In the early 90s that made a lot of sense because nothing was going on downtown,” said Jeff Scott, building owner and real estate developer.

Scott says he is spending the money to rehab the building into something that makes much more sense for Tulsa now.

The 16,000-square-foot space will be home to a rooftop restaurant along with retail space and a possible art gallery.

