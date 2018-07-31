OKC Teacher Cuts Hair For Students Ahead Of First Day Of School

OKC students head back to class Wednesday, so a few teachers decided to spend their Tuesday helping the kids with their first day looks!

Back-to-school season is one of the most important times of year for kids, and one Oklahoma City teacher is lending a hand, and hair clippers, to help her students prepare.

On Wednesday, the hallways of Parmelee Elementary School will be filled with children, but on Tuesday a few of them showed up early to get their first day looks down to perfection. Kids who came in from summer break a little rough around the edges got trimmed to match all the hottest trends.

“I wanted it a little short on the sides, a little long on the top because it looks cool,” said incoming 4th grade student Lakota Huffine.

Seeing friends after months of vacation means you have to be fresh. 4th grader Malon Crutchfield said his new fade “just makes me look cooler.”

Behind the buzzing are professional stylists, including Parmelee's own 4th grade teacher Desiree Smith, who recruited colleagues from her second job at Beauty Mark Salon to help, donating their own time and skills for the cause.

Smith recognizes the importance of the service she is providing, as many of her students live below the poverty line.

“I absolutely adore these children,” she said, “so I will do anything and everything to get their school year started off on the right foot.”

Students were not the only ones in line, though. New district superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel graced Smith's chair to get a clean cut of his own before the big day.

He said, “I’m looking forward to interacting with teachers and staff and kids, and you can feel the buzz in the schools.”

This is the second year Parmelee has hosted free haircuts for kids with Smith and the stylists. Parents say they are grateful to have one less thing to worry about, and the gift does not slip past the students either.

Huffine said, “It feels really cool, like they’re really nice enough to do this, so I wanted to come.”

It is yet another example of the selfless dedication teachers like Smith provide every day.