TPD: Homeowner Arrested For Shooting At Burglars With Stolen Gun - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD: Homeowner Arrested For Shooting At Burglars With Stolen Gun

Posted: Updated:

A homeowner was arrested after police said he fired at attempted burglars with a stolen gun.

Tulsa Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of East King around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

According to police, the homeowner heard something at his back window and fired four shots.

Police said there was no blood trail and they don’t know if anyone was hit.

Officers said they ran the gun the homeowner used and it came back as stolen. They said it was used in other crimes.

Police arrested the homeowner but said they don't know if he committed the crimes.

The name of the homeowner has not been released.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.