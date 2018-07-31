TPD: Homeowner Arrested For Shooting At Burglars With Stolen Gun

A homeowner was arrested after police said he fired at attempted burglars with a stolen gun.

Tulsa Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of East King around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

According to police, the homeowner heard something at his back window and fired four shots.

Police said there was no blood trail and they don’t know if anyone was hit.

Officers said they ran the gun the homeowner used and it came back as stolen. They said it was used in other crimes.

Police arrested the homeowner but said they don't know if he committed the crimes.

The name of the homeowner has not been released.