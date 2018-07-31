Citizen Intercepts Suspected Thief's Plot To Pay Drug Debt In Ed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Citizen Intercepts Suspected Thief's Plot To Pay Drug Debt In Edmond

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A plot to steal money from an Edmond Walmart does not end the way the suspect planned. The arrested teen, Michael Linton, 19, told investigators the plan was an attempt to pay a drug debt.

The Walmart near Interstate 35 and 15th Street in Edmond recently became the target of the plan to pay the $300 drug debt.

“He told our officer he owed two people money for drugs,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department. “So, they came to collect it and he didn’t have it.”

Edmond Police said Linton was told to rob the store.

“This was their plan of getting repaid,” said Wagnon.

The teen was in line at Walmart paying for a pack of gum, waiting for the cashier to open the drawer.

“When the clerk was opening the cash drawer to give him change,” said Wagnon. “He reached in to grab all the cash out of the drawer.”

Little did Linton know, a customer in another line witnessed him struggling with the cashier for the money and called 911.

911 Caller: “I was checking out at Walmart and this guy went and grabbed all the 20’s out of this girl’s cash register right next to us.”

The caller followed Linton across the street to Braum’s. Police said that was the agreed location where Linton was supposed to meet the people he owed money.

Edmond Police showed up a short time later, catching Linton off-guard.

The teen was taken into custody and later admitted to investigators the plot to rob the store. Police said he got away with less than $100.  

Linton was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of robbery in the second degree.

