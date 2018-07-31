Maine to get over $1M in FEMA aid for severe fall storm

Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:58:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...
The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.More >>
(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...
Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.More >>
(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...
Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.More >>
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.More >>
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has obligated more than $1 million in assistance to Maine stemming from a severe storm and flooding last fall.
The agency says the storm impacted 13 of the state's 16 counties. It hit the state hard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. FEMA has been working with state and local officials in Maine on disaster aid since early this year.
FEMA funds can help pay to repair or replace public facilities and infrastructure that was destroyed because of a disaster. The agency says federal money in response to the fall storm can assist in support of first responders. It can also help reimburse the cost of road clearing, debris removal and repairs to facilities such as schools and public buildings.
