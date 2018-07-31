Maine to get over $1M in FEMA aid for severe fall storm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Maine to get over $1M in FEMA aid for severe fall storm

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:58:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>

  • Cop in arrest of tennis star describes getting death threats

    Cop in arrest of tennis star describes getting death threats

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:57:25 GMT
    The New York City police officer who tackled retired tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 says he and his family have been getting death threats.More >>
    The New York City police officer who tackled retired tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 says he and his family have been getting death threats.More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:49:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    •   

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has obligated more than $1 million in assistance to Maine stemming from a severe storm and flooding last fall.

The agency says the storm impacted 13 of the state's 16 counties. It hit the state hard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. FEMA has been working with state and local officials in Maine on disaster aid since early this year.

FEMA funds can help pay to repair or replace public facilities and infrastructure that was destroyed because of a disaster. The agency says federal money in response to the fall storm can assist in support of first responders. It can also help reimburse the cost of road clearing, debris removal and repairs to facilities such as schools and public buildings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.