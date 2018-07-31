Wagoner County Woman Heartbroken After Learning Boyfriend Is Sex Offender

A Wagoner County woman went from Cloud 9 to heartbroken in a matter of days after finding out her boyfriend is a registered sex offender.

Charlene Heidling found out when deputies took her boyfriend, Glenn Wayne Goad, into custody for lying about where he's living.

Heidling said she was blindsided.

"He has been with me through all of it. He was at the hospital. I had to stay three days, he was there with me day and night," she said.

Sunday, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies went to Heidling's house for a domestic disturbance call. Officers ran background checks on everyone at the house and realized Goad was a registered sex offender.

"He admitted to us that he had listed his sister's address as his permanent place of residence, but, in fact, was living with his girlfriend," Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

Deputies took Goad into custody.

The whole situation stunned Heidling, who said she had no idea the man she loved was a sex offender.

"The minute he heard them tell me that, he said, ‘I'm sorry and I knew I should've told you since I met you,’" Heidling said.

Elliot said there are simple things everyone can do to make sure the people they are dating are who they say they are, like putting their names in the Oklahoma State Courts Network website and checking the state and national sex offender registries.

"Check people out before you allow them to come into your house and let them become an intimate part of your life," Elliott said.

Heidling said, "He is such a nice man that I have known of. Had no idea that all of this was back behind him."

The Wagoner County sheriff said he is applying for a grant that would fund a violent crimes task force. He says the team would devote entire shifts to things like tracking sex offenders and making sure they live where they are registered.