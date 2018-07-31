Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Claims It Was Distracted Driving Training

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a man with sexually abusing three young girls.

According to court documents, Richard Coons is accused of touching the 12- and 13-year-old girls inappropriately while teaching them how to drive. The girls said he told them it was a distraction technique to help them focus on driving.

Investigators say Coons threatened members of the girls’ families if they went to police and told the girls that no one would believe them.