Glenpool Family Still Fighting To Find Cure For 3-Year-Old Girl's Inoperable Brain Tumor

The heartbreak continues for a Glenpool family.

Three-year-old Bailey Dodson’s family hoped to find a cure to her brain tumor on a trip to New York, but there is still no cure and little hope she can survive without one.

It’s been six months since she was diagnosed with DIPG, with a prognosis of less than a year to live.

Bailey came home from New York last week after six weeks of cancer treatment.

“When we found out the news that the tumor was still there, I lost it,” said Lisa Dodson, Bailey’s mom. “I mean, I thought this was going to be it.”

The Dodsons were hopeful that traveling to New York to see some of the best doctors could cure Bailey. They say they are devastated to learn she still has a tumor.

“I can’t explain what we’re going through on a daily basis,” said her dad, Jack Dodson.

Bailey was diagnosed with DIPG in February after she complained of an ear ache.

She underwent eight weeks of treatment at St. Jude’s in Memphis, went on a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney, and spent six weeks being treated in New York City.

Another trip to St. Jude’s is set to happen next month for another scan and, hopefully, a new clinical trial.

Doctors say her tumor is currently asleep, a stage called refactoring.

“The first time it goes into progression, it could be months or weeks,” Bailey’s father said. “A friend of ours got diagnosed with the same thing a month earlier than her. She passed away last week.”

While the Dodson family is hoping for the best, they know that what happened to Bailey’s friend could also happen to Bailey.

“At this point, they can’t give us a timeline because she is progressing so well with the radiation and treatment,” said Lisa. “Unfortunately, with a DIPG tumor it can be asleep today and start growing tomorrow.”

There is also a financial component to all of this. So far, the family of five has spent about $15,000. They have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Bailey.