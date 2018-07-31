'I thought I was dying': Injured tourist recalls lava blast

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

Jessica Tilton wanted to see lava flowing into the ocean off Hawaii's Big Island but thought her sightseeing boat got too close to the explosive phenomenon.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). Jessica Tilton wipes away tears while interviewed from a hospital bed about an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean that sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat she was on in Honolu...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). Jessica Tilton, gestures from a hospital bed while talking to reporters about an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean that sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat she was on in Hono...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Jessica Tilton wanted to see lava flowing into the ocean off Hawaii's Big Island but thought her sightseeing boat got too close to the explosive phenomenon.

"It was too close for comfort," the 20-year-old from Washington, Illinois, told reporters Tuesday from her Honolulu hospital bed.

She could not estimate how close the boat was but said she expected it would be farther away.

Tilton was on a July 16 tour with her twin 15-year-old sisters and father when an explosion caused by the lava sent molten rock crashing through the roof of the boat, injuring 23 people - her the most seriously. The others had minor burns and scrapes.

A boulder of lava about 2 feet (0.6 meters) in diameter hit her, breaking her thigh bone and pelvis and leaving her with other injuries.

She was airlifted to Honolulu, where she underwent several surgeries and is working on rehabilitation that focuses on trying to sit up and get into a wheelchair.

Other surgeries were expected, and it was not clear when she will be able to leave the hospital.

Tilton and her family went on the lava tour on the second-to-the-last day of their Hawaii vacation celebrating her parents' 25th wedding anniversary. Her mother, who gets seasick, stayed on land.

Sitting near a railing, Tilton turned to cover one of her sisters when the glowing rock hit.

"I thought it was encased in lava," she recalled. "I thought I was dying."

Two surgeons who were on the boat came to her aid, along with an emergency medical technician who also was injured, Tilton said.

It took more than an hour to get back to shore on rough seas - "the longest hour of my life," she said.

Tilton has to take a leave of absence from the fall semester of her junior year at Bradley University in Illinois. As a contemporary and lyrical jazz dancer, she is hoping she can heal and return to a normal life.

Her parents, Rob and Teresa Tilton, have stayed in Honolulu while their oldest daughter is hospitalized.

"I revisit it every moment," Rob Tilton said. "There's a lot of what-ifs."

Shane Turpin, owner and captain of the vessel, has said he never saw the explosion that rained molten rock down on top of his boat.

He and his tour group had been in the area for about 20 minutes making passes of lava from an erupting volcano as it entered the ocean about 500 yards offshore, Turpin said.

He didn't observe "any major explosions," so he navigated his vessel closer, to about 250 yards (229 meters) from the lava.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to molten rock oozing into the sea, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass. And whenever hot lava enters much cooler ocean waters, there is the potential for large explosions. Despite the hazards, several companies operate such tours.

The Coast Guard prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet (300 meters) from lava entering the ocean. The agency had been allowing experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get closer, up to 164 feet (50 meters), but it stopped allowing those exceptions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.