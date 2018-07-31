Thief Steals Cash Register From Tulsa Bar

Tulsa police are looking for the person who broke into Arnie’s Bar downtown.

Surveillance cameras caught a man entering the bar early Monday morning and stealing the cash register.

Owners say he only got away with about $220 in cash.

“It’s just sad that someone’s going to take the time to break into a small bar to try to steal some cash when, if they just would’ve gone to work to actually earn it, they probably would’ve made more money because there’s not much there to steal,” said owner Chris Armstrong.

According to the owners, the thief did cause some damage, but they’re relieved the bartender wasn’t inside and no one was hurt.