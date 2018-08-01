Jury selected in retrial of ex-jail guard union boss

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.

The bribery retrial of New York City's ex-jail guard union boss is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.

A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Jurors will hear opening statements Thursday in the bribery retrial of New York City's ex-jail guard union boss, a case built largely on the claims of a cooperating witness who says he used money to win favors from city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The second trial for Norman Seabrook revives claims by Jona Rechnitz, a real estate developer who has moved to Los Angeles, that he used money to buy himself power.

At a trial last year, Rechnitz testified that he helped arrange $60,000 in payments to Seabrook so the longtime head of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association would steer $20 million of union funds to a hedge fund.

Rechnitz said that Seabrook was promised from $100,000 to $150,000 annually to invest union funds.

He also said that he contributed $100,000 to the 2013 New York City mayoral campaign of de Blasio, a Democrat, who won the election.

Richnitz testified in a cooperation deal after pleading guilty to conspiracy, saying he arranged a bribe for Seabrook and gave gifts to public officials, including de Blasio, in a bid to gain favors.

A spokesman for de Blasio has said Rechnitz's contributions had no effect on government decisions.

The mayor's aides and lawyers for Seabrook, 58, have labeled Rechnitz a liar.

A jury deadlocked last year in Seabrook's first trial.

Seabrook was arrested in 2016 on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Seabrook accepted his bribes in a $1,000 Ferragamo handbag.

His lawyers say he never took bribes and most of his cash resulted from gambling winnings.

The retrial will have a new wrinkle after U.S. District judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that the government can show jurors evidence that the correction officers' union lost $19 million of its $20 million investment when the hedge fund went bankrupt.

Earning up to $300,000 annually, Seabrook led the nation's largest municipal jail guard union for over two decades. In his powerful post, he was beloved by guards, feared by jail administrators and was approached delicately by city politicians.

Seabrook was believed to be so influential that some thought he had more influence over the city's Rikers Island jail complex than any other person, even the head of the city's Department of Corrections. Rikers is part of the city's 10,000-inmate jail system.

At the first trial, defense attorney Paul Shechtman praised his client's union work, saying he'd vastly improved the standing of city guards from the mid-1990s until his arrest, increasing their salaries and benefits package substantially.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.