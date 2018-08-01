More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

The family of a woman who was fatally shot by Los Angeles officers during a hostage situation filed claims against the city and the police department.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Nick Ramirez, holds a memorial card of Elizabeth Tollison, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation, at press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Tollison's family filed...

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has promoted a female district judge to the Supreme Court in Iowa, the only state where all of its current justices are men.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). With fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

By JANIE HAR and BRIAN SKOLOFF

Associated Press

UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) - A massive wildfire in Northern California has torched more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding, authorities said Wednesday as some evacuees were allowed to return home and new blazes exploded in what has become an endless summer of flame in the Golden State.

"Whatever resources are needed, we're putting them there," Gov. Jerry Brown said at a news conference. "We're being surprised. Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons. We're in uncharted territory."

Just a month into the budget year, the state has already spent more than one-quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $125 million, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Mike Mohler said.

Cal Fire said another 440 buildings, including barns and warehouses, have also been destroyed by the fire, which is now the sixth most destructive in California history.

The huge Redding-area blaze, which started July 23, forced 38,000 people from their homes and killed six. It has scorched 180 square miles (470 square kilometers) and is 35 percent contained.

North of San Francisco, a fire threatened homes in an old ranching and farming area near Covelo. About 60 homes were ordered evacuated as the blaze erupted late Tuesday and winds whipped flames through brush, grass, oak, pine and fir near the Mendocino National Forest, officials said.

To the east, another blaze Tuesday night raged through grassy cattle lands near Yuba City, covering more than 1 1/2 square miles (4 square kilometers) in a few hours. The new fires erupted without warning and spread with shocking speed through forest and brush that have literally become tinder, said Scott McLean of CalFire.

"It just goes on and on," McLean said.

"We had this rain at the beginning of the year and all that did was promote the growing of grass and brush," McLean said. "It's a Catch-22. It's growing more product to catch on fire."

He said the state really never left its drought status and several years of significant rainfall are needed to bring the state back. McLean also had a warning for people visiting rural and wilderness areas.

"Pay attention," he said. "Don't park the car on dry grass ... no campfires, no flame. It doesn't take anything to start a fire right now."

The new fire near Covelo was only about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of where twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties have burned an area nearly three times the size of San Francisco, destroyed 10 homes and threatened 12,000 more.

The Lake County seat of Lakeport remained under evacuation orders and was a virtual ghost town, although people were allowed back home in several smaller communities as firefighters shored up containment lines. Containment grew overnight to 24 percent.

Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother's memorabilia-filled Lake County home.

Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic Tuesday and fire-proofing her mother's new home as another wildfire advanced.

"Honestly, what I'm thinking right now is I just want this to end," Lytle said, adding that she was "exhausted in every way possible - physically, emotionally, all of that."

Paul Lew and his two boys, ages 13 and 16, evacuated Saturday from their Lakeport home.

"I told them to throw everything they care about in the back of the car," said Lew, 45. "I grabbed computers, cellphones, papers. I just started bagging all my paperwork up, clothes, my guitars."

Lew, who is divorced from Lytle, is camped out at the house in the nearby community of Cobb that she fled in 2015. He is watching over her chickens, sheep and other animals. With a laugh, he said repeated fire alerts have made him an emergency preparation expert.

"It's like three a year," he said. "It's kind of crazy."

In Shasta County's Carr Fire, authorities said Wednesday all those reported missing had been located. A relative identified the latest known fatal victim as Daniel Bush, 62.

Bush had returned to his mobile home in the community of Keswick last Tuesday after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery, but he was unable to drive and would have needed help to evacuate when the fire came through the neighborhood on Thursday, his sister, Kathi Gaston, told the Record Searchlight newspaper of Redding.

Gaston said her brother had wanted to stay in his own home, but he had spotty cell service and, with the power out, he might not have gotten word of the fire.

Gaston said she could not get to her brother's house because, with the fire approaching, sheriff's deputies had blocked the roads and then she herself had to evacuate.

"If we'd been able to go in when we wanted to, he'd be alive right now," she said. "I'm very upset about it."

National Park Service officials said Tuesday that the scenic Yosemite Valley and other areas will be closed at least through Sunday due to heavy smoke from the so-called Ferguson Fire. The closure began July 25.

It was the longest closure at Yosemite since 1997, when floods closed the park for over two months.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect CalFire's reported $125 million spending on firefighting so far this fiscal year.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.