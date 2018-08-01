State Board Holding Special Meeting Over Changes To Medical Marijuana Rules

The Oklahoma Board of Health is holding a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider revised rules for medical marijuana.

The board is revisiting the rules after Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority with earlier rules.

Attorneys representing one of the groups suing the state health department says they have no plans to drop their suit.

Rachel Bussett says the main driving force behind her clients' suit is to right a wrong that has yet to be seen, the delay in getting medical marijuana enacted. She says even if applications were available, some people wouldn't have access since according to the state, they're to be submitted online only.

"It assumes everybody has a smartphone, access to a computer or a scanner. Which not everybody has. It assumes everybody has access to a credit card, which not everybody has," said attorney Rachel Bussett.

Bussett says while she agrees there are gaps in State Question 788, she and her clients would like to see it rolled out before more changes are made.

The Oklahoma Board of Health's meeting gets underway at 3 p.m.