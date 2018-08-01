Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

The bribery retrial of New York City's ex-jail guard union boss is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook's bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday...

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

Jessica Tilton wanted to see lava flowing into the ocean off Hawaii's Big Island but thought her sightseeing boat got too close to the explosive phenomenon.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). Jessica Tilton wipes away tears while interviewed from a hospital bed about an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean that sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat she was on in Honolu...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL

AP Business Writers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package of Pampers? That too. Plane tickets? They also may be more expensive. These items and more may cost more in the coming months as people start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariffs.

Janette Hendricks said she has noticed higher prices on "just about everything" in the past three months or so. That's put a little pressure on the recently retired nurse in Washington. So she goes shopping less often, "makes things stretch," and she always shops for things on sale. She said she has also considered going back to work to have more cushion in the budget.

"The economy is doing great, so why is everyone doing so poorly?" she asked.

The consumer price index, the government's primary measure of inflation, rose 2.9 percent in June from a year earlier, the fastest increase in six years. Starbucks had said in June that it had raised the price of a regular drip coffee, and McDonald's said it raised prices when it reported its latest sales figures.

"I cut back on a lot of things," said Ada Caro of New York, sitting outside a Target in lower Manhattan. "I just buy the necessities."

Procter & Gamble, one of the biggest makers of consumer products, had said Tuesday that Pampers prices will increase by an average of 4 percent in North America, while the Bounty, Charmin and Puffs brands could see 5 percent increases.

Gas prices have already surged more than 24 percent in the past year. Rent and other housing costs were up 3.4 percent in June compared to a year earlier, and auto insurance has jumped more than 7 percent.

Hendricks said she and her husband also drive far less as they've noticed gas prices on the rise. Halla Byer, 28, has also seen the cost of filling up her car go up. The recently unemployed Portland, Oregon, resident feels optimistic about opportunities in the city, but joked of higher prices "making broke people more broke."

The Federal Reserve, which tries to keep inflation at or slightly above 2 percent, has been raising interest rates to make sure that price pressures don't get out of hand. Though President Donald Trump has criticized the central bank for raising rates, economists expect increases again in September and perhaps December.

Some of the higher prices also come as companies react to the Trump administration's tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber from Canada, and on $34 billion of imports from China. Beijing has imposed new duties on U.S. exports as well.

Overall, the aluminum and steel tariffs could cost the U.S. beverage industry nearly $348 million, according to The Beer Institute. Coca Cola has announced plans to raise prices, citing the cost of raw materials and packaging, though the impact on retailers and consumers is hard to gauge.

"Clearly, it's disruptive for us. It's disruptive for our customers," Coca-Cola Co. CEO James Quincey said in a call with investors last week.

Rising fuel costs are prompting airlines to cull unprofitable flights and consider boosting ticket prices. Spot prices for jet fuel are up about 50 percent from a year ago.

American Airlines Group Inc. saw its second-quarter profit plunge by more than a third as spending on fuel surged, and CEO William Douglas Parker warned about rising fares. Delta Air Lines Inc. CEO Edward H. Bastian said prices are up about 4 percent from last year.

"Pricing is certainly a function of cost, and with higher fuel prices, you're going to expect to see ticket prices go up as well," he told investors in July.

Industrial equipment companies are feeling the impact of the trade disputes. Caterpillar, which makes construction and agricultural equipment, said it plans to raise prices to offset the steel and higher material costs.

The National Association of Home Builders estimates that the tariffs the Trump administration placed on Canadian softwood lumber - along with other factors - have increased the cost of constructing a house by $7,000. Higher lumber prices may cause a slowdown in home construction, which would also mean a possible slowdown in job growth. Both building permits and ground breakings slowed in June, according to the Commerce Department.

"Any higher costs for material comes right out of our profit," said Randy Noel, a custom builder in Louisiana and chairman of the home builders' board.

Higher costs mean his company has only sold 30 homes this year, rather than the normal 40. He's been using fewer subcontractors on projects - which means those workers lose income.

"They're sitting at home and looking for remodeling jobs," Noel said.

___

AP Business Writers Josh Boak and Christopher Rugaber in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.