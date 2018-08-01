OHP Investigating Sapulpa Man's Death

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an incident on private property that killed a Sapulpa man Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers identified him as 39-year-old Joel David.

The OHP report states the fatality happened in the 3100 block of Hickory Bluff Road about a mile north of Sapulpa shortly after 4 p.m.

Troopers say a passenger in David's 2018 Nissan, Rex Reid, 52, also of Sapulpa was admitted to a Tulsa hospital with arm and leg injuries.