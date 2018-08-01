OHP Investigating Sapulpa Man's Death

The Republican race for Attorney General is kicking off tonight with a debate between the two candidates, Gentner Drummond and Mike Hunter. The story will be updated here as fast as we can as the debate unfolds. Question:Will you audit the state government as a whole? Drummond: All state agencies should be audited. We need to find out where the waste is. Hunter: The audit of 2016 the the Attorney General's office was clean. Performance audits are necessary and shou...More >>
The Republican race for Attorney General is kicking off tonight with a debate between the two candidates, Gentner Drummond and Mike Hunter. The story will be updated here as fast as we can as the debate unfolds. Question:Will you audit the state government as a whole? Drummond: All state agencies should be audited. We need to find out where the waste is. Hunter: The audit of 2016 the the Attorney General's office was clean. Performance audits are necessary and shou...More >>
The Oklahoma Board of Health is holding a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider revised rules for medical marijuana. The board is revisiting the rules after Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority with earlier rules.More >>
The Oklahoma Board of Health is holding a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider revised rules for medical marijuana. The board is revisiting the rules after Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority with earlier rules.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!