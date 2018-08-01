Tulsa Developer Unveils Plans For Renovating Blue Dome District Alley

A developer has some big plans for alley in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

More than $2.5 million will be spent to renovate a building at 2nd and Cincinnati but with that planned development, the alley next door needs some care as well.

7/31/2018 Related Story: New Life Coming To Old Downtown Tulsa Otasco

Developer Jeff Scott is hoping to make the space between 1st and 2nd Streets just off Cincinnati a more pedestrian friendly amenity.

He is proposing a one block long, 20-foot wide drive lane and pedestrian walkway. The alley would be fully lit for safety.

He is requesting $250,000 from the Tulsa Development Authority to be used for this project. Scott believes this project can set the tone for what alleyways can become in our downtown.

"And then there is this connection from this building to this courtyard across the alley into here and then connecting into the whole Blue Dome area," said Jeff Scott.

Scott plans on presenting his request to the Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday, August 2nd.