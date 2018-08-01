Tulsa Police Arrest Man Connected To Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly May drive-by Tulsa shooting.

Jail records show 25-year-old Justin Render is being held without bond. Officers arrested Render late Tuesday.

On Tuesday, May 8th, police say a gunman shot and killed Jeremy Woodfork near 33rd Street North and Garrison and they believe Justin Render was the driver.

Detectives found Render's Chevy Tahoe shortly after the shooting and got a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Justin Render got out of prison back in January and investigators believe his release contributed to a rise in gang-related shootings in Tulsa.

Justin Render is being held on a complaint of first-degree murder. Jail records show he has a court appearance set for August 7th.