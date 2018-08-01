Two Arrested During Prostitution Bust At Tulsa Massage Parlor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Arrested During Prostitution Bust At Tulsa Massage Parlor

Posted: Updated:
Zhang Ying [Tulsa County jail] Zhang Ying [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two Tulsa women at a massage parlor Tuesday evening during a prostitution investigation.  

They are identified as 42-year Zhang Ying and 53-year-old Ruihau Xu.  

In their arrest report, police learned a 16-year-old may be working at the Rainbow Massage Parlor at 71st and Mingo. Police sent an undercover officer inside the business, who asked for a 30 minute massage.  

The report states during that massage, Zhang Ying exposed herself and offered to perform a sex act on the officer if he paid her $50.  

Police say that is when other officers entered the business and arrested Ying on a complaint of soliciting prostitution.  They also arrested Ruihau Xu.  She was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a pandering complaint.

The name of another employee arrested was redacted in the police report.

