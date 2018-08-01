Living Arts Of Tulsa Holding Fundraiser On August 11th

Living Arts of Tulsa is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 11th.

Artistic director at Living Arts, Jessica Borusky stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about the event.

Dionysian Nights: A Celebratory Summer Fundraiser for Living Arts of Tulsa is from 7 until 10 p.m. at 307 East Brady Street.

Individual tickets are $125 and supports educational and community programming by Living Arts.