Tulsa Man Found Shot In Middle Of Street

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the middle of a street near East Xyler and North Yorktown. A witness called 911 early Wednesday morning after seeing the man lying there, spitting up blood, officers said.

Investigators said the man was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.

News On 6 will update this story as more information is confirmed.