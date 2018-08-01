System Back Online At Oklahoma Driver License, Tag Offices

A statewide computer problem that knocked the state's driver license system offline is back up and running Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety made the announcement just after 8 a.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announces that the computer system serving statewide driver license and tag agent offices has been repaired and all agencies appear to be fully functional. All driver license offices and tag agencies will resume normal operations today. DPS and vendor technicians will be monitoring the system in case of any additional problems.

The DPS says the problem started when storms blew through the state over the weekend causing a major outage.

