News

Serious Wreck Reported On Highway 75 Near Glenpool

First responders at the scene of a wreck on Highway 75 near 161st Street South. First responders at the scene of a wreck on Highway 75 near 161st Street South.
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Glenpool first responders are at the scene of what appears to be a serious wreck on Highway 75 near 161st Street South. The wreck is in the southbound lanes.

News On 6 reporter Sawyer Buccy drove by the accident around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A small, silver sedan sustained extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

A woman and an infant were in the sedan, according to Glenpool Police. The woman ran into the back of a semi, he said.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital and were said to be stable when transported.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck. They don't know why the woman ran into the truck.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
