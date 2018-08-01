St. Louis Democrat hopes to duplicate Ocasio-Cortez feat

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...

The bribery retrial of New York City's ex-jail guard union boss is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook's bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday...

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

Jessica Tilton wanted to see lava flowing into the ocean off Hawaii's Big Island but thought her sightseeing boat got too close to the explosive phenomenon.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher). Jessica Tilton wipes away tears while interviewed from a hospital bed about an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean that sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a sightseeing boat she was on in Honolu...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Cori Bush speaks on a bullhorn to protesters outside the St. Louis Police Department headquarters in St. Louis. Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay ...

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya File). FILE - In this July 28, 2018 file photo, New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley in the Democratic primary, campaigns for Michigan Democratic gubernatori...

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.

Cori Bush watched in June as her friend, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, shocked the political establishment by beating 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley in the New York Democratic primary. That has fueled Bush's optimism heading into Missouri's Aug. 7 primary.

"I actually feel like we have the momentum," said Bush, 42. "I believe that we have what we need to be successful."

It won't be easy, even with strong support from Ocasio-Cortez. Missouri's 1st Congressional District has been represented by Clay or his father for a half-century. Bill Clay served 32 years before retiring in 2000. William Lacy Clay, 62, was elected that year and has never been seriously challenged since. Both Clay and Bush are black, and blacks slightly outnumber whites in the district that includes St. Louis and north St. Louis County.

Clay is confident but campaigning "vigorously."

"I'm a progressive and I champion jobs, health care, housing, protecting the right to vote, standing up to defend the 1st Amendment and opposing Donald Trump's terrible assault on our democracy," Clay said. "So I'm not ashamed of my record, I'm proud of it, and over the years the voters in this district have agreed with the direction I take to be their voice in Congress."

Bush has faced big challenges before, including a period of homelessness. She became ill while pregnant with her second child in 2001 and had to quit her job at a preschool. When she and her then-husband were evicted from a rental home, the couple, their newborn and 14-month-old son lived out of a Ford Explorer for several months.

Eventually, the couple divorced. Bush earned a nursing degree. She also became a pastor.

Michael Brown's death in 2014 in Ferguson vaulted her into another role: activist. She became a leader of some of the many protests that followed the fatal police shooting of the black, unarmed 18-year-old. She was back on the streets last fall, after a white St. Louis officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black suspect.

"I am a very vocal, on-the-ground fighter, an advocate," Bush said. "I'm someone that touches the community with her feet on the ground."

Experts say Bush faces long odds. University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist Terry Jones said Clay may have a relatively low national profile, but that doesn't matter to his constituents.

"He knows he has the backing of the majority of that base," Jones said.

But Bush is getting strong support from Ocasio-Cortez, the star of the emerging democratic socialist movement who has been campaigning for like-minded candidates across the country.

Her appearance in St. Louis last month on behalf of Bush, though, was personal. The two met last year at a summit for potential Democratic challengers.

"We bonded," Bush said. "The first time she opened her mouth I felt she was really fierce. Since then we've always kept in contact."

In fact, Bush offered a pep talk to a nervous Ocasio-Cortez during a video chat on the day of the New York primary. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was outspent 18-1 and polls gave her no chance. Bush sensed an upset on election night.

"I had the television on and I was looking at my phone and when I saw she won I cried, I cried like a baby for hours," Bush said. "It wasn't just about her. It was about anybody that's the underdog in their race."

Ocasio-Cortez urged support for Bush in her victory speech and on Twitter. The response was swift.

In the days before Ocasio-Cortez's victory, Bush was getting about $9 a day in contributions (she doesn't accept corporate donations), she said.

"Immediately all of my social platforms blew up," she said. "Between 9:30 and midnight we probably received $2,000 in donations. The next 24 hours it was like $8,000."

Ocasio-Cortez gave another boost to Bush on July 21 when she spent the day in St. Louis campaigning on her behalf. She called Bush "one of the most inspiring people I've ever met in my life."

___

