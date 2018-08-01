Man sought for Michigan killings captured in Georgia

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A man accused of a double homicide in southwestern Michigan has been captured in Georgia about a month after authorities announced he was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted.

The FBI says Antwan Mims was arrested without incident Tuesday in College Park by FBI agents and members of a law enforcement task force.

Investigators allege he fatally shot two men in March in front of 100 people at a party in Benton Harbor. He was sought on a Michigan arrest warrant for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony weapons counts. A federal arrest warrant was issued in May.

Mims is expected to be returned to Michigan to face charges. The FBI previously said that Mims had ties to Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio.

