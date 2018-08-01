New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:23:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:22:49 GMT
The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Cori Bush speaks on a bullhorn to protesters outside the St. Louis Police Department headquarters in St. Louis. Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay ...
Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b...
An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:06:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:04:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.
The people said Wednesday that three Washington insiders - Tony Podesta, Gregory Craig and Vin Weber - were suspected of failing to register as foreign agents. They said the referrals were made earlier this year.
The people were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The referrals stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation were first reported Tuesday by CNN.
The same U.S. attorney's office is handling a separate fraud investigation of Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors and a lawyer for Podesta declined comment Wednesday. Attempts to contact Craig and Weber weren't immediately successful.
