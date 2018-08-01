Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

(Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP). This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scr...

(Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP). This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scr...

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison in connection with the fatal shootings in 2015 of her boyfriend's mother and father.

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison in connection with the fatal shootings in 2015 of her boyfriend's mother and father.

(Brian A. Pounds//Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jennifer Valiante, left, who admitted helping her boyfriend cover up his killing of his parents, stands with her lawyer Norman Pattis, right, during her sentencing in Superior Court, Wednesday, Aug. 1...

(Brian A. Pounds//Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jennifer Valiante, left, who admitted helping her boyfriend cover up his killing of his parents, stands with her lawyer Norman Pattis, right, during her sentencing in Superior Court, Wednesday, Aug. 1...

Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.

Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.

(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...

(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...

An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.

An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b...

An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...

The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

(Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP). This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scr...

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Blue diamonds - like the Smithsonian's famous Hope diamond - are the rarest of all and how they formed more than a billion years ago is a bit of a mystery. Now scientists think they have a glimmer of an answer.

They've long known that the blue tint comes from traces of boron in the diamond. But the element is mostly found near the Earth's surface, not deep down where diamonds are typically created.

Researchers scrutinized 46 blue diamonds, studying imperfections in the gems for clues.

"The origin of blue diamonds is such an alluring question - you don't see them very often. And the famous ones, like the Hope diamond, have such mystique," said Kim Tait, a gem expert at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

Just 1 out of 200,000 diamonds are blue. Like all diamonds, they are made when carbon comes under intense pressure and extreme heat deep inside the Earth. As they form, they can trap tiny bits of rock inside - like fossils in amber.

"Diamond is an extraordinary container, a time capsule," said Steven Shirey, a geochemist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

Shirey and his colleagues used lasers to examine the diamonds' imperfections - slivers of embedded rock - at the Gemological Institute of America. How the light is reflected helps identify the minerals inside, said Evan Smith, a research scientist at the institute who led the study.

"You can start putting together a picture of what the surrounding rocks looked like, to recreate the birthplace of the diamonds," Smith said.

Based on their findings, it's clear that blue diamonds are formed at far greater depths than other diamonds, some deeper than 410 miles (660 kilometers), Smith said. Most other diamonds are formed between about 90 to 125 miles (150 to 200 kilometers), Shirey said.

The researchers suggest that boron in the ocean floor was pushed down when plates that make up the Earth's crust collided. The element allows the stone to absorb some red light, so the diamond looks blue.

Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

"Most of the impurities contained in these blue diamonds came from a very deep source," said Dongzhou Zhang, a scientist at the University of Hawaii, who was not involved in the research. "This study tells us for the first time that blue diamonds are formed very deep in the interior of Earth."

Diamond deposits eventually reach the surface through volcanic eruptions.

The 45-carat, walnut-size Hope diamond, long rumored to carry a curse, wasn't included in the study but the findings helps us know where it came from, said the Toronto museum's Tait, who had no role in the research. The Hope diamond's many owners included Marie Antoinette.

"It's such an amazing stone," Tait said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.