OSHA Issues Citation To Companies Connected To Deadly Quinton Rig Explosion

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations against three companies in connection to the January deadly drilling rig explosion near Quinton.

OSHA said Patterson UTI, Crescent Consulting and Skyline Directional Drilling exposed employees to fire and explosion hazards.

Five people died in the explosion and fire.

The three companies face penalties totaling more than $118,000 - the maximum allowed for OSHA standards.