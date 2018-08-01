Coast Guard document: Tourist boat violated inspection terms

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...
An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.More >>
This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
Scientists examine flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth.More >>
The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>
An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.
The Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has convened a formal Marine Board of Investigation into the accident involving a Ride the Ducks of Branson boat. The vessel sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake.
The lake was calm when the excursion began, but weather turned violent and the boat sank within minutes.
The Coast Guard's certificate of inspection issued in 2017 prohibited the boat from being on water if winds exceed 35 mph or wave height exceeds 2 feet.
Investigators said the wind speed at the time of the accident was more than 70 mph.
