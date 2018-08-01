GPS Tracker Leads To Tulsa Arrests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GPS Tracker Leads To Tulsa Arrests

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested two men suspected of stealing a company van in Rogers County Wednesday afternoon. The company, LDF Distributors, helped authorities track the missing van using GPS, police said.

The van was stolen in Rogers County, according to Tulsa Police Captain Walter Busby. TPD got word of the missing van when the company tracked it to an area near the Walmart at Admiral and Memorial.

Busby said when police tried to pull the van over, the driver took off through the parking lot behind Walmart and out onto Tulsa streets. Police say the van crashed into an SUV near South 85th East Avenue and Admiral.

The SUV driver had minor injuries but did not have to be taken to the hospital, Busby said.

Officers arrested one of the suspects at the scene of the wreck. The second man, believed to be the driver, ran off and was captured on the north side of Interstate 244 between Memorial and Highway 11.

Their names have not been released.

